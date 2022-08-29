Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kayla

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kayla, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 2-year-old pit/cattle mix who’s been at the shelter for three and a half months.

She is very outgoing and loves to meet new people and dogs. And loves to cuddle! Kayla up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet David.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

