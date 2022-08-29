Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Littlefield Wildcats are End Zone Team Of The Week

By Zach Fox
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The End Zone Team of the Week belongs to the Littlefield Wildcats.

Taking down the Muleshoe Mules in the “War on 84″ by a final score of 28-7 despite an early turnover on downs, Littlefield used their stifling defense to carry them to victory. The Wildcats forced 7 turnovers, 4 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries.

Sophomore Major McNeese also had an exhilarating performance on defense with 3 of the 4 interceptions. That tied a Littlefield school record for most interceptions in a single game.

This is Head Coach Jimmy Thomas’s second season as Littlefield’s head coach. It is also the 100th season of Littlefield football as they begin the 2022 campaign 1-0.

Friday, Sept. 2, the Wildcats travel to Denver City who are also fresh off of a week one victory over Borger 21-20.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a crash in Fisher County early Saturday morning.
2 Snyder students killed in Fisher County crash
Jones Stadium updated renderings
Texas Tech releases new renderings of Jones Stadium additions
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
End Zone Aug. 26 - 6pm
END ZONE scores for Friday, August 26
Jason Jenkins
Former Red Raider, Dolphins VP Jason Jenkins dies

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Littlefield Wildcats are End Zone Team Of The Week
End Zone Highlights for Saturday, Aug. 27
End Zone Scores for Saturday, Aug. 27
End Zone Highlights for Saturday, Aug. 27
End Zone Highlights for Saturday, Aug. 27
End Zone Aug. 26 - 6pm
END ZONE scores for Friday, August 26