Littlefield Wildcats are End Zone Team Of The Week

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The End Zone Team of the Week belongs to the Littlefield Wildcats.

Taking down the Muleshoe Mules in the “War on 84″ by a final score of 28-7 despite an early turnover on downs, Littlefield used their stifling defense to carry them to victory. The Wildcats forced 7 turnovers, 4 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries.

Sophomore Major McNeese also had an exhilarating performance on defense with 3 of the 4 interceptions. That tied a Littlefield school record for most interceptions in a single game.

This is Head Coach Jimmy Thomas’s second season as Littlefield’s head coach. It is also the 100th season of Littlefield football as they begin the 2022 campaign 1-0.

Friday, Sept. 2, the Wildcats travel to Denver City who are also fresh off of a week one victory over Borger 21-20.

