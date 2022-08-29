LPD Major Crash Unit to conduct follow-up investigation Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The investigation will be at the intersection of Idalou Highway and East 16th Street. The following traffic changes will occur:

West bound lanes of Idalou Highway will be blocked and diverted onto Vanda Avenue

East bound lanes of Idalou Highway will be blocked and diverted onto Spruce Avenue

East and West bound lanes of East 16th Street will be blocked at Idalou Highway

North and South bound lanes of Teak Avenue will be blocked at Idalou Highway

This operation is expected to last approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is beginning a follow up investigation can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

