Lubbock food trucks raise money for sexual assault victims

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A group of food truck owners in the Lubbock area set up shop on Sunday to raise money for Lubbock Voice of Hope.

The effort started in November when the owner of the Llano Cubano food truck, Ashley Zubia, and other food truck owners decided they wanted to give back to the community for Christmas.

“We ended up feeding 921 people lunch and a dessert, for free. We fed some homeless people, and we went and parked at some of the apartment complexes that are lower socio-economic,” Zubia said. “So, after that, we were like, we got to keep doing this.”

Zubia, who also organizes the events, says that’s what sparked the idea to create Food Trucks for a Cause. On the last Sunday of each month, food trucks set up outside of Aldersgate Church on 103rd Street and Indiana Avenue. The food truck owners donate a percentage of what they make to a Lubbock non-profit.

“Every truck does 10%, that’s our base. We honestly see a lot of trucks that will do more, especially if it’s a cause that’s near and dear to their heart,” Zubia said. “They’ll usually donate all their tips or additional cash toward it, but it’s always at least 10% of our sales.”

This month, Lubbock rape crisis center, Voice of Hope received the donation.

“Whenever a survivor enters a moment of crisis in their life, we are there to walk with them every step of the way,” community relations coordinator for Voice of Hope, Matt Duenes said. “We meet them at the hospitals, we give them a bag with supplies that could help them in that moment of crisis, and we walk with them every step of the way in the healing journey.”

Zubia says in today’s economy, every dollar counts. She says all the food truck owners, including her, are glad to help, no matter the price tag.

“Every month we’ve done a minimum of $1,000, it’s always over $1,000,” Zubia said. “The highest month we’ve had so far was about $1,600 and we did that for the Alzheimer’s Association.”

Duenes says these donations can make a huge impact for a survivor.

“A lot of people don’t understand that these things happen here, unfortunately,” Duenes said. “So, to have the support from the community means a lot to us, it means the world to our survivors, because whether people see it or not, lives are being changed.”

Zubia says the nonprofit also attends the event, to let people know about its services.

“They are out just telling people, engaging the community, also letting them know, a lot of people may not know that there is that support system there for them, so we always have them on site,” Zubia said.

Zubia says the event is growing, so starting in September it will also be hosted on the third Saturday of every month.

To see when Food Trucks for a Cause will next be hosting an event, keep up with its social media here.

