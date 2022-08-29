Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: Fuel leaks threaten to delay launch of new NASA moon rocket

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

More than 100 LP&L customers without power

  • About 100 LP&L customers are still without power this morning after yesterday afternoon storms
  • Crews have been out all night restoring power
  • Check the outage map here

Artemis 1 scheduled to launch this morning

2 Snyder students killed in crash

U.S. to end free COVID tests

  • The government is ending its free at-home COVID test program this week
  • The program will be suspended Friday, Sept. 2
  • Order your tests at https://www.covid.gov/tests

