Monday morning top stories: Fuel leaks threaten to delay launch of new NASA moon rocket

More than 100 LP&L customers without power

About 100 LP&L customers are still without power this morning after yesterday afternoon storms

Crews have been out all night restoring power

Artemis 1 scheduled to launch this morning

NASA is set to launch its most powerful rocket ever, the Artemis 1

It will kick off NASA’s long awaited return to the moon

2 Snyder students killed in crash

Two Snyder students were killed over the weekend in a crash near Fisher County

The school will have counselors at schools today

U.S. to end free COVID tests

The government is ending its free at-home COVID test program this week

The program will be suspended Friday, Sept. 2

Order your tests at https://www.covid.gov/tests

