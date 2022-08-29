Monday morning top stories: Fuel leaks threaten to delay launch of new NASA moon rocket
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
More than 100 LP&L customers without power
- About 100 LP&L customers are still without power this morning after yesterday afternoon storms
- Crews have been out all night restoring power
- Check the outage map here
Artemis 1 scheduled to launch this morning
- NASA is set to launch its most powerful rocket ever, the Artemis 1
- It will kick off NASA’s long awaited return to the moon
- WATCH: Fuel leaks threaten to delay launch of new NASA moon rocket
2 Snyder students killed in crash
- Two Snyder students were killed over the weekend in a crash near Fisher County
- The school will have counselors at schools today
- More here: 2 Snyder students killed in head on collision in Fisher County
U.S. to end free COVID tests
- The government is ending its free at-home COVID test program this week
- The program will be suspended Friday, Sept. 2
- Order your tests at https://www.covid.gov/tests
