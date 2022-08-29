Local Listings
Planning for big-ticket purchases can save big bucks

Combine sales calendar and tracking apps for best price
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 29, 2022
If you have a big-ticket purchase pending, the experts at the financial website NerdWallet said there are a few things you can do to make it more affordable.

First, shop the biggest sale weekends of the year:

  • Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day Weekend are the best times for deals on appliances, furniture, and mattresses.
  • Televisions typically see their lowest prices in late January and early February.

Use tools to track prices:

  • Amazon Assistant lets you know if Amazon offers a lower price when you’re shopping elsewhere.
  • Honey browser extension pulls coupons from across the web.
  • Coupon Cabin alerts you to cash back.

Know when your state has a sales tax holiday:

  • Tax free categories and length of sales vary so check your state government’s website for details

Slowly build up an emergency fund:

  • Helps with an unexpected purchase of an expensive item.
  • To start, try to put aside $25 a paycheck.

NerdWallet also has a guide for the best sales items by month.

