LPD: Woman sitting in recliner dies two weeks after drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead.

Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 15, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2700 block of East Colgate. Police found 69-year-old Margie Johnson with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC where she died on Aug. 28.

Investigators believe Margie, along with 44-year-old Edward Johnson, were inside the home when the drive-by shooting happened. Investigators say Margie was sitting in her recliner when she was shot. Edward was not injured.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call CrimeLine at (806)741-1000.

The investigation is on-going.

