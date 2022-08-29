South Plains downpours, flooding, and lightning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Conditions favor additional rain for the viewing area late today and tonight.

Rain chances will increase through the day. Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, are likely late today and tonight. The most likely time for Lubbock is late evening into the early morning.

Rain chances will increase through the day. Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, are likely late today and tonight. The most likely time for Lubbock is late evening into the early morning. (KCBD First Alert)

Lightning, damaging wind gusts, and flooding downpours are possible. If you hear or see lightning, immediately move inside. That may be your house, a building, even a vehicle. If you encounter flood water, “turn around, don’t drown”.

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard. People underestimate the force and power of water. Nearly half of all flash flood deaths occur in automobiles. Nearly all were preventable.

Don’t drive around barriers in place that warn you the road is flooded. Whether driving or walking, if you come to a flooded road, “Turn Around Don’t Drown!” You don’t know the depth of the water or the condition of the road under the water.

Lubbock’s chance of rain gradually increases to 40% this evening and to 60% tonight.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.