South Plains Electric Co. warns members of scammers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains Electric Co-Op is warning its members to be aware of scammers after multiple reports of spoof calls demanding immediate payment from customers.

The electric provider says scammers are requesting payment with prepaid gift cards. Customers should be aware that scammers can spoof local and legitimate numbers.

SPEC urges members to hang up immediately if you receive a call threatening payment or disconnection. Call SPEC directly at 806-775-7766 to verify account information.

