Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

South Plains Electric Co. warns members of scammers

South Plains Electric Coop logo (Source: SPEC)
South Plains Electric Coop logo (Source: SPEC)(Source: SPEC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains Electric Co-Op is warning its members to be aware of scammers after multiple reports of spoof calls demanding immediate payment from customers.

The electric provider says scammers are requesting payment with prepaid gift cards. Customers should be aware that scammers can spoof local and legitimate numbers.

SPEC urges members to hang up immediately if you receive a call threatening payment or disconnection. Call SPEC directly at 806-775-7766 to verify account information.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trial date has been set in a First Amendment lawsuit filed by five Texas Department of Public...
2 Snyder students killed in head on collision in Fisher County
Jason Jenkins
Former Red Raider, Dolphins VP Jason Jenkins dies
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the...
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them

Latest News

Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz to discuss Ports-to-Plains initiative with West Texas leaders
Lubbock Police Traffic Alert
LPD Major Crash Unit to conduct follow-up investigation Tuesday
Rain chances will increase through the day. Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, are likely...
South Plains downpours, flooding, and lightning
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Fuel leaks threaten to delay launch of new NASA moon rocket