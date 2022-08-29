Ted Cruz to discuss Ports-to-Plains initiative with West Texas leaders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Senator Ted Cruz will meet with leadership in the West Texas region to discuss the Ports-to-Plains transportation initiative.

During the luncheon with the Texas senator, state and local leaders, members of the Ports-to-Plains Alliance and the I-27 Advisory Committee will discuss the Ports-to-Plains Highway Act. The act, introduced in March of 2021, serves to designate a portion of the Ports-to-Plains Corridor as a part of the interstate highway system.

“The Ports-to-Plains Corridor aims to facilitate an additional key North-South route to bolster the transportation of goods and people,” according to Cruz’s website. The Corridor is currently regarded as a High Priority Corridor on the National Highway System.

The act was introduced by Cruz, Senator John Cornyn and Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota.

Cornyn issued the following statement regarding the act:

“Establishing a Ports-to-Plains Corridor from Mexico through West Texas and into Canada will help Texas producers access new markets and enhance connectivity to the cites along its route. Texas already boasts the most exports of any state, and this will help Texas farmers, ranchers, and producers continue to expand their operations.”

Prior to the act’s introduction, TxDOT and the Ports-to-Plains Advisory Committee conducted a study of the corridor. The study revealed several economical benefits of upgrading the stretch of highway, according to the website.

“The study found that the upgrades would result in a 76% return on investment, $4.1 billion in annual travel cost savings, 22,110 new jobs, and a $2.8 billion annual increase in state GDP,” the website stated.

Cruz is expected to arrive in Lubbock on Aug 30.

