Thunderstorms this evening, more on Tuesday

By Matt Ernst
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More showers and thunderstorms are moving across the South Plains late today. Like yesterday, some storms will produce gusty wind, localized flooding and lightning. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some gusts above 60mph will be possible, along with small hail.

As of 4:45 p.m., a line of thunderstorms stretches across the northwestern part of the area, roughly from Morton to Hart to Canyon, slowly moving southeasterly. This puts much of the area in line to get rain in the coming hours. There is another line of storms in Eastern New Mexico, from Dora to west of Hobbs, very slowly moving eastward. A few more storms have popped up farther east, off of the Caprock.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms spreading across the area, with more rain possible through the morning. Low temperature in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: We may have some showers and storms to begin the day, better chance to the south of Lubbock. By the afternoon, we expect another round of showers and storms to develop. High temperature in the mid to upper 80s, though any storms popping up will cool things down a bit.

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast
Note that not all of the area is projected to get rain on this particular computer model. But it’s a pretty good set-up for rain at any one location.

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast
KCBD FirstAlert Forecast
LOOKING AHEAD: There is still a chance for more rain and storms Wednesday, before the chance trends lower Thursday and moreso Friday. But it won’t be too hot this week, with the high temperature likely staying below 90 each day. For Texas Tech’s season opener against Murray State, it’ll be a warm afternoon with a slight chance for a shower or storm. Kickoff in the 80s dropping into the 70s late.

