‘806 Lending Libraries’ making books easily accessible ‘one recycled library at a time’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 806 Lending Libraries was started about a month ago by Halie Pierce. The libraries are actually mobile filing cabinets, filled with an assortment of things. Some have books, movies, and magazines. Others have coloring books, journals, and crossword puzzles. This is a “take one or leave one” system. And if you are done with it, bring it back if you want to.

The overall goal of 806 Lending Libraries is to supply the community with easy access to a variety of items. Pierce said the items in the cabinets are not just for kids.

“It’s for everybody. And I think that’s where it’s been a little confusing. People think these are just for kids,” Pierce said. “No, because older people you know, they can’t get to the library. So we need all ages.”

Pierce started a lending library in front of her own house at first. She added a twist to it by decorating it with fun colors and patterns.

“So I got an old filing cabinet and painted it because I didn’t like the traditional look of a lending library,” Pierce said. “And I posted it and had another organization in town ask about doing one in their theme. So I did and it just kind of spread like wildfire from there.”

It takes her about two days to complete each cabinet, this does not include filling them. They have small cabinets that are usually filled with books and movies, while the larger cabinets tend to have a bit more variety, with things like “etcetera” drawers.

“So right now they have school supplies, and like toiletries in there,” Pierce said.

There is also a spot in each cabinet for residents to donate items they think may be needed in the area.

There are about 12 filing cabinets around the community right now, Pierce said she will put as many lending libraries around town as the city will allow her.

“If you want to return it, you can, it’s not required,” Pierce said, “If that’s a book that you love, you keep it, we’ll refill it.”

She knows that there are public libraries around Lubbock, but her concern comes from the accessibility of them.

“But not everybody has a way to get to a public library. Not everyone has access to the activity items to movies, and I wanted it to be easier for somebody to get to that and they don’t have to pay a thing,” Pierce said. “They just go and pick something out.”

Unfortunately, 806 Lending Libraries recently experienced a burglary.

“So it was at its location at a residence and somebody decided they wanted to take the whole library instead of just a book or movie,” Pierce said. “And the community really just came together to locate it and get it back.”

After this incident, they are asking all residential sponsors to have some sort of security cameras or systems around the filing cabinets. Pierce said they are always in need of more sponsors, whether it be residents or local businesses.

For information about donating or sponsoring 806 Lending Libraries visit the Facebook page here. They’re also on Instagram.

Here are the latest locations of the 806 Lending Libraries:

• 57th and Kenosha (Melonie Park area)

• Auld Brewing Company (Ave E and Broadway)

• R & M Vinyl (34th and York)

• 85th street behind Tractor Supply

• First Unitarian Universalist Church of Lubbock (42nd and Canton)

• The Honeycomb Pie Shoppe #2

• Consign With Lizzy

• 8th place & Bangor

• Lubbock Discount Mattress, 34th & Flint

• Simply Decadent Bakery, 82nd & Frankford

• Texas Sweet Box, 130th & University

• Kneading Miracles

• 32nd & Memphis

• 39th & Toledo

