Crash on IH-20 near Roscoe results in fatality

Nolan County (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated several crashes on Interstate 20 (IH-20) in the area of the 232 milepost, west of Roscoe, Texas between 3 to 4 p.m. during the heavy rain storm and severe winds that occurred today.

Around 4:30 p.m. today, a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer traveling east on IH-20 at the 232 milepost experienced severe weather conditions which resulted in the vehicle overturning. The vehicle contained the driver and a co-driver asleep in the sleeper berth. This crash resulted in a fatality and DPS is investigating. More information will be released when the crash investigation is completed.

Emergency crews are still in the area working at the 230 milepost of IH-20, in the westbound lanes clearing another crash resulting in a rollover. Please avoid the area if possible, but if traversing this location please use extreme caution and watch for emergency personnel and traffic control crews. The eastbound side of IH-20 is open and traffic moving through the area.

