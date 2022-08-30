Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Crash on IH-20 near Roscoe results in fatality

Texas DPS
Texas DPS(Texas DPS)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nolan County (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated several crashes on Interstate 20 (IH-20) in the area of the 232 milepost, west of Roscoe, Texas between 3 to 4 p.m. during the heavy rain storm and severe winds that occurred today.

Around 4:30 p.m. today, a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer traveling east on IH-20 at the 232 milepost experienced severe weather conditions which resulted in the vehicle overturning.  The vehicle contained the driver and a co-driver asleep in the sleeper berth.  This crash resulted in a fatality and DPS is investigating. More information will be released when the crash investigation is completed.

Emergency crews are still in the area working at the 230 milepost of IH-20, in the westbound lanes clearing another crash resulting in a rollover.  Please avoid the area if possible, but if traversing this location please use extreme caution and watch for emergency personnel and traffic control crews.  The eastbound side of IH-20 is open and traffic moving through the area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Department of Public Safety

Most Read

A trial date has been set in a First Amendment lawsuit filed by five Texas Department of Public...
2 Snyder students killed in head on collision in Fisher County
Jason Jenkins
Former Red Raider, Dolphins VP Jason Jenkins dies
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire

Latest News

First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that left one person injured.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on Idalou Hwy.
Lubbock Police Graduation
A new wave of protection on Lubbock’s streets
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting