Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet LeeLoo

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet LeeLoo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 1-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for five and a half months.

LeeLoo has some basic training under her belt like sit, heel, place and leave it. She is good with other dogs and has a pretty chill personality. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kayla.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trial date has been set in a First Amendment lawsuit filed by five Texas Department of Public...
2 Snyder students killed in head on collision in Fisher County
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that left one person injured.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on Idalou Hwy.
crash on University and msf
Crash on University and Marsha Sharp
KCBD FirstAlert Forecast
Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet LeeLoo
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet LeeLoo
Meet Kayla! She is a 2-year-old pit/cattle mix who’s been at the shelter for three and a half...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kayla
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Kayla
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Kayla
Meet David! He is a 2-year-old lab pit/lab mix who’s been at the shelter for three and a half...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet David