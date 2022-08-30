KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet LeeLoo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet LeeLoo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 1-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for five and a half months.

LeeLoo has some basic training under her belt like sit, heel, place and leave it. She is good with other dogs and has a pretty chill personality. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

