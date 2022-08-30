Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Lubbock-Cooper ISD notifies change in bus routes

Lubbock-Cooper ISD
Lubbock-Cooper ISD(Lubbock-Cooper ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LCISD has implemented a temporary change in its bus routes due to the inclement weather that affected Lubbock today.

Parents were notified via email and social media of LCISD’s bus change indicating that school buses will only run on pavement and caliche roads on Tuesday, August 30.

For students who live on dirt roads, LCISD advised that they would need to find alternate means of transportation both to and from school.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trial date has been set in a First Amendment lawsuit filed by five Texas Department of Public...
2 Snyder students killed in head on collision in Fisher County
Jason Jenkins
Former Red Raider, Dolphins VP Jason Jenkins dies
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
LPD: Woman sitting in recliner dies two weeks after drive-by shooting

Latest News

Idalou Hwy closed after major crash
Idalou Hwy closed after major crash
Lubbock Police Graduation
A new wave of protection on Lubbock’s streets
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that left one person injured.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on Idalou Hwy.
A trial date has been set in a First Amendment lawsuit filed by five Texas Department of Public...
2 Snyder students killed in head on collision in Fisher County