Lubbock-Cooper ISD notifies change in bus routes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LCISD has implemented a temporary change in its bus routes due to the inclement weather that affected Lubbock today.

Parents were notified via email and social media of LCISD’s bus change indicating that school buses will only run on pavement and caliche roads on Tuesday, August 30.

For students who live on dirt roads, LCISD advised that they would need to find alternate means of transportation both to and from school.

