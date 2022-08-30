More storms, rain, and lightning, for West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain was widespread yesterday, with some areas receiving from one to two inches of rainfall. You’ll find area rain totals at the end of this post. A similar set up should result in more storms, rain, and lightning, this afternoon and evening.

The severe weather threat overall is low. Like yesterday, however, strong wind gusts and flooding downpours are possible. Watch for weather warnings, advisories, and watches which may be issued.

If you hear or see lightning, immediately move inside. That may be your house, a building, even a vehicle. If you encounter flood water, “turn around, don’t drown”.

Conditions favor additional storms, and rain, through tomorrow night. The most active time is likely to be late afternoon and evening.

Otherwise...

Today generally will be cloudy, humid, and warm. Temperatures will peak, however, about five to ten degrees below average for the end of August. Highs will range from around 80 to 82 in the western viewing area to the mid- to upper 80s in the east.

Tomorrow generally will be mostly cloudy, humid and warm. Highs will be similar to today.

Thursday rain chances trend down, but some storms are still likely. Activity is expected to be more limited. Still mostly cloudy, highs will be in the 80s.

Friday our rain chances will be slim. For the most part, it is shaping up as dry. Also warmer with highs from the low 80s to low 90s.

The Labor Day Weekend does include at least a slight chance of storms each day. Including Game Day, Saturday. The most likely time for storms and rain is late afternoon and evening.

More forecast detail for your, and any USA, location at kcbd.com/weather.

Rainfall Reports

24 Hour Rain Totals as of 7:45 AM Tuesday:

1.90 Spur

1.76 Sundown

1.61 White River Lake

1.49 South Plains 3ENE

1.43 Wolfforth

1.25 Anton

1.24 Silverton

1.20 Smyer

0.98 Lubbock Southeast

0.96 Northfield

0.94 Estelline

0.94 Lubbock Airport

0.89 Abernathy

0.84 Northwest Lubbock

0.79 Jayton

0.76 Amherst

0.74 McAdoo

0.71 New Home

0.70 Roaring Springs

0.69 New Deal

0.66 Welch

0.65 Seagraves

0.61 Caprock Canyons

0.60 Earth

0.57 Tahoka

0.56 O’Donnell

0.54 Plainview

0.50 Lake Alan Henry

0.49 Ralls

0.46 Fluvanna

0.45 Snyder SSW

0.44 Reese Center

0.42 Graham

0.40 Turkey

0.38 Floydada

0.38 Slaton

0.37 Aiken

0.37 Vigo Park

0.35 Rotan

0.33 Lamesa

0.33 Post

0.30 Morton

0.30 Tulia

0.29 Levelland

0.28 Paducah

0.28 Plains

0.28 Snyder

0.24 Brownfield

0.21 Hobbs

0.17 Hart

0.17 Olton

0.15 Tatum

0.06 Denver City

0.07 Guthrie

0.06 Happy

0.04 Gail

0.03 Childress

0.03 Hackberry

0.03 Seminole

0.02 Dimmitt

0.01 Friona

0.01 Memphis

Source: National Weather Service Lubbock and the TTU West Texas Mesonet

