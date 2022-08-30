Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 27, in the area of 26th Street and University Ave. The alleged shooter was arrested and charged.

John Karika was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday after shooting someone from inside his residence. The victim, a 16-year-old male according to family members, was outside of the residence at the time.

According to the police report, the responding officer arrived at Karika’s apartment around 3:45 p.m. and saw multiple people gathered around the victim. The victim had blood on his head, legs, and on the ground beneath him. Karika was next to the victim and was rendering first aid by applying gauze to a wound on the left side of the victim’s face. It was apparent to the officer the victim had been shot in his head, though the victim was conscious and alert but in a substantial amount of pain.

EMS arrived soon after and took the victim to University Medical Center to be treated for his injuries at which point the officer followed Karika up to his apartment where the gun was found.

During the initial investigation, the officer noted Karika’s apartment window was damaged. The damage was consistent with a bullet impact. The window was visible from the crime scene, the police report noted. The officer believed that is where the gun was discharged. The officer also noted under the damaged window was a table pushed up against the wall. There were no cleaning supplies, a safe, or other items associated with a firearm in the immediate area.

While the officer continued his investigation of the apartment, Karika could be heard answering the phone and saying, “I f*****d up. I’m in trouble.” Karika appeared to be saddened by the incident and was cooperative, the report showed.

The officer also saw a badge on Karika’s living room coffee table identifying him as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Karika told the officer he had been searching for his medical equipment before the officer arrived.

After a thorough search of his apartment, Karika was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.

According to a search of the Lubbock County Jail records, Karika was booked and later released.

The victim was taken to UMC where he underwent surgery, his status is not known at this time.

The incident was originally called out as a “small explosion” from a mechanical device as reported here, and LPD later classified the incident as “negligent discharge.”

