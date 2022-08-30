Local Listings
A new wave of protection on Lubbock’s streets

Lubbock Police Graduation
By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new wave of protection is hitting the Hub City’s streets.

19 new officers completed their academy training. They received their badges and took their oath to protect and serve. Graduating officer Tobias Contreras says his days in the academy were something special.

“Academy life is like nothing I’ve ever done,” Contreras said.

That life is one of mental and physical conditioning. Recruits spend more than 20 weeks learning criminal justice, criminal investigation, basic law, police procedures, and traffic control.

“Prepare for weekly tests, daily tests. There’s a lot of physical training as well,” Contreras said. “I would say they are both very difficult, but both really rewarding in the end.”

That conditioning is meant to prepare officers for the toughest situations.

“People don’t call us on their best day,” Contreras said. “They call us on their worst day. So it’s our job to see what we can do for them. Taking this oath is something that we’ve now promised the citizens of this great state of Texas, that we are now ready to help those who need it the most.”

While school may be out for these 19 new officers, the training isn’t done yet. Over the next 15 weeks of field training, they’ll be extensively evaluated on how well they put their training into action.

Contreras says this class is ready.

“I think I can speak on behalf of our whole class in saying we’re really excited,” Contreras said. “We’re really ready to get out and give back to the community. We spent a lot of time in the classroom and in the gym, so now we’re ready to put that into practice on the streets.”

