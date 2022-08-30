Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Person with monkeypox dies in Texas

monkeypox
monkeypox(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox in Texas. The patient was an adult resident of Harris County who was severely immunocompromised. The case is under investigation to determine what role monkeypox played in the death.

“Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS Commissioner. “We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease.”

People should contact their health care provider if they have fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash. People who are diagnosed with monkeypox should stay home and avoid close contact with others until the rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

For most people, infection with monkeypox is painful but not life threatening.

Monkeypox is a preventable disease that spreads through close contact with an infected person. There are things everyone should do to help prevent the spread of monkeypox:

  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with someone with a new, unexplained rash.
  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact in large crowds where people are wearing minimal clothing, such as nightclubs, festivals, raves, saunas, and bathhouses.
  • Do not share cups, utensils, bedding or towels with someone who is sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.

People who have been exposed to a known case of monkeypox are eligible to be vaccinated against the disease. Some people at high risk of infection may also be eligible for vaccination. Health care providers with patients at high risk of severe illness should work with their local health department to facilitate administration of the JYNNEOS vaccine and treatment with the antiviral medication TPOXX.

DSHS is posting the latest information, guidance for the public, health care providers and others, and updating case counts at dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#monkeypox.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Most Read

A trial date has been set in a First Amendment lawsuit filed by five Texas Department of Public...
2 Snyder students killed in head on collision in Fisher County
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that left one person injured.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on Idalou Hwy.
crash on University and msf
Crash on University and Marsha Sharp
KCBD FirstAlert Forecast
Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain

Latest News

Healthwise with Karin McCay
Healthwise with Karin McCay
Healthwise with Karin McCcay
Healthwise with Karin McCay
Microneedles used for painless vaccine delivery
Microneedles promise easier, more efficient vaccine delivery
Healthwise with Karin McCay
Healthwise with Karin McCay