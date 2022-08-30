Rain still possible in the coming days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More showers and storms for the region this evening and the chances will continue through Wednesday. Heavy rainfall will remain a possibility for most of the South Plains. The greatest chance of rain will be in the central and southern South Plains. The northern communities and Panhandle will have a lower possibility of showers and storms over the week.

Rain chances will linger through Labor Day but the chances will be lower over the weekend and on Monday.

As for the temperatures, they will be below normal through the Labor Day weekend, mostly in the 70s and 80s. The coolest days will be Wednesday and Thursday with warmer days for the weekend. However, afternoon highs will likely stay about ten degrees below the normal of 90 degrees in Lubbock through next Tuesday.

The nighttime lows will be a little on the cool side with temps from 65 to near 70 degrees for this week.

