Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.

Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties,...
Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record.(WCAX)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record.

Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.

After crossing into Lubbock County near Idalou, the vehicle ran out of gas and the teens were apprehended.

The three girls and three boys had been reported missing in South Dakota and their vehicle had been reported stolen. They were also in possession of two stolen handguns.

Three of the teens were transported to UMC and were later released. All six are currently being held at the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that left one person injured.
Multiple crashes involving 10 vehicles on Idalou Hwy. result in injuries
A trial date has been set in a First Amendment lawsuit filed by five Texas Department of Public...
2 Snyder students killed in head on collision in Fisher County
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting
KCBD FirstAlert Forecast
Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain
crash on University and msf
Crash on University and Marsha Sharp

Latest News

Black tarps covering the tanks at a Midland oil and gas well owned by Ovintivare, shown Dec. 8,...
Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million for failing to prepare for extreme weather under new rules approved 18 months after grid failure
Ted Cruz
WATCH: Ted Cruz discusses Ports-to-Plains initiative with West Texas leaders
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that left one person injured.
Multiple crashes involving 10 vehicles on Idalou Hwy. result in injuries
Thirteen defendants involved in the $27 million Novus healthcare fraud have been sentenced to a...
13 sentenced to federal prison following $27 million healthcare fraud