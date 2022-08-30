Local Listings
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on Idalou Hwy.

Traffic Crash on the Idalou Hwy. at FM 1729
Traffic Crash on the Idalou Hwy. at FM 1729(DPS Traffic Map)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 62/82 between Lubbock and Idalou is causing westbound traffic to be delayed and rerouted.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

The crash is at the intersection of FM 1729 and 62/82. It happened just after 6:30 p.m.

Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office say three or four vehicles are involved/

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is working to gather more details.

