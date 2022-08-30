TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on Idalou Hwy.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 62/82 between Lubbock and Idalou is causing westbound traffic to be delayed and rerouted.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

The crash is at the intersection of FM 1729 and 62/82. It happened just after 6:30 p.m.

Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office say three or four vehicles are involved/

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is working to gather more details.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.