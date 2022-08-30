TRAFFIC ALERT: LPD conducting crash investigation on Idalou Highway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting a crash investigation on Idalou Highway this morning.

The investigation will start at 8:30 a.m. on Aug 30 on Idalou Highway near E 16th Street. The investigation should last about one hour and 30 minutes.

The following traffic changes will occur:

West bound lanes of Idalou Highway will be blocked and diverted onto Vanda Avenue

East bound lanes of Idalou Highway will be blocked and diverted onto Spruce Avenue

East and West bound lanes of East 16th Street will be blocked at Idalou Highway

North and South bound lanes of Teak Avenue will be blocked at Idalou Highway

The LPD has asked for motorists to find and alternate route and avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

