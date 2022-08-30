Tuesday morning top stories: Artemis I team evaluates Friday launch window

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Artemis I launched scrubbed

NASA is planning another launch of the Artemis rocket possibly this Friday

Yesterday’s launch was scrubbed in the last hour due to a leak in one of the engines

Details here: Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window

19 officers graduate from police academy

19 officers graduated from the Lubbock Police Academy yesterday

It’s one of the largest graduating classes in the past decade

Read more here: A new wave of protection on Lubbock’s streets

Xcel Energy, South Plains Electric warns of utilities scammers

Scammers are using local phone numbers and demanding payment with pre-paid gift cards

If you get a call like this hang up and report it

More: Xcel Energy encourages customers to protect themselves from scams

