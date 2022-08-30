Tuesday morning top stories: Artemis I team evaluates Friday launch window
Artemis I launched scrubbed
- NASA is planning another launch of the Artemis rocket possibly this Friday
- Yesterday’s launch was scrubbed in the last hour due to a leak in one of the engines
- Details here: Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window
19 officers graduate from police academy
- 19 officers graduated from the Lubbock Police Academy yesterday
- It’s one of the largest graduating classes in the past decade
- Read more here: A new wave of protection on Lubbock’s streets
Xcel Energy, South Plains Electric warns of utilities scammers
- Scammers are using local phone numbers and demanding payment with pre-paid gift cards
- If you get a call like this hang up and report it
- More: Xcel Energy encourages customers to protect themselves from scams
