Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Wedding bells and shared accounts - financial advice for newlyweds

Experts say most important part of money management is to be a team
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Following a pandemic slowdown the past two years, 2022 is expected to be a record year for marriages.

Nate Johnson, a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch, said along with budgeting for a wedding, couples should also plan for how they will budget their life together.

Johnson said the most important thing for couples is to be a team.

“Whether you do everything together or you keep your account separate, the most important thing is just to have some sort of game plan that both partners are comfortable with and open with and committed to sticking to,” Johnson advised.

Johnson had two other important tips for newlyweds:

Get into the habit of saving as much money as possible, as early in the marriage as possible:  Johnson said he has never had a client regret saving too much money.

Don’t be afraid to deviate from your peer group: While some may be rushing to buy a new house or new car or expensive vacation, do what’s best for your family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that left one person injured.
Multiple crashes involving 10 vehicles on Idalou Hwy. result in injuries
A trial date has been set in a First Amendment lawsuit filed by five Texas Department of Public...
2 Snyder students killed in head on collision in Fisher County
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting
KCBD FirstAlert Forecast
Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain
crash on University and msf
Crash on University and Marsha Sharp

Latest News

Wedding bells and shared accounts - financial advice for newlyweds
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about his Safer America Plan, including an assault weapon ban,...
Biden speaks about crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
FILE - Illinois Lottery says winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to claim...
$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials
Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties,...
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.