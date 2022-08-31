Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Big discounts coming this holiday shopping season

Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.
Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can expect to find more discounts this year than in previous holiday shopping seasons.

Executives at Best Buy, Ulta, Gap and other top chains have said they are expecting a shopping season packed with deals.

Walmart said Tuesday it was offering more “rollbacks,” temporary price reductions on items, than in previous years and a wider array of toys for less than $50 and $25.

In addition to toys, shoppers will likely find discounts on clothing, televisions, beauty products, sporting goods and other items.

Other companies are also ramping up promotions to offer incentives to inflation-strained shoppers who might otherwise be priced out of holiday gifts, but it is unclear whether holiday discounts will be compelling enough to spur inflation-conscious shoppers to buy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Friday,...
Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that left one person injured.
Multiple crashes involving 10 vehicles on Idalou Hwy. result in injuries
Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties,...
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
Thirteen defendants involved in the $27 million Novus healthcare fraud have been sentenced to a...
13 sentenced to federal prison following $27 million healthcare fraud
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson has been found safe five months after she was captured at a...
American nun found safe 5 months after her abduction in Africa
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
Garza County Judge Lee Norman Forms Contracts To Keep Prison Up and Running
Overcrowding prompts Texas jails to transfer hundreds of inmates to South Plains
FILE - A forest along NM518 in Mora County, N.M, is scorched by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak...
New Mexico wildfires leave Las Vegas facing water shortage