Central Lubbock police chase ends in arrest

Lubbock police
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading police on a chase through Central Lubbock.

Just before 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance call at a bar near the 5100 block of Aberdeen Ave.

Police were then led on a chase across town. The pursuit ended near 58th and Ave. G. Police have not confirmed if there were any injuries.

Details are still limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

