Community Foundation of West Texas Awards Almost $35,000 in Teacher Grants!

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Community Foundation of West Texas is pleased to announce the awarding of Mini-Grants for Teachers totaling $34,707.61 to (34) South Plains Area elementary and secondary school teachers for the implementation of innovative classroom projects during the 2022 – 2023 school year. These projects will provide exceptional educational opportunities for more than 5,500 students. Mini-Grants for Teachers is a program that recognizes the commitment of great teachers and awards grants of up to $1,500 for classroom projects that will enrich their curriculum.

This is the 24th year of the program. All K-12 teachers who teach in an accredited school within the South Plains area are eligible to apply in June of each year. Funding for the 2022 mini-grants cycle was provided by Parkhill, the Bigham Fund, the Odyssey Endowment, the Larry & Mary Franklin Endowment, the South Plains Foundation, Rushing Family Fund, and an anonymous donor.

Since 1998, the Mini-Grants for Teachers program has awarded 747 grants to 733 teachers in 123 schools in 19 school districts. Mini-Grants totaling $570,518.61 have provided enriching academic experiences for thousands of students and have provided a means for recognizing and rewarding the efforts of outstanding teachers in the South Plains region.

In addition to offering assistance to teachers through the Mini-Grants for Teachers Program, the Community Foundation of West Texas currently administers three hundred and forty-three (343) funds with assets exceeding $55 million. Hundreds of grants and scholarships are awarded each year to address community needs in the areas of education, social services, health and human services, arts and culture, and civic and community. The Community Foundation of West Texas exists to help people who care about Lubbock and the South Plains area to invest - at any level - in its future.

2022/2023 Mini-Grant Recipients:

Elementary

Tammy Branch-Levelland Academic Beginning Center- “Continuation of therapy dogs in the classroom and classroom essentials”

Kendra Gibson-Levelland Christian School- “God’s Garden II”

Rosa Aguilar-Maedgen Elementary School- “Individual sketchbooks to support social and emotional learning”

Cheyene Banister-Oakridge Elementary School- “You can read in Math?”

Shana Keeton-Oakridge Elementary School- “Boogie Boards (writing books)”

Crystal Osborn-Post Elementary School- “Makerspace: More than just a room”

Will Moncrief-Post Elementary School- “Introduction to string instruments using Ukulele”

Desta Mason-Post Elementary School- “Equal access to all antelopes”

Kathy Taylor-Ralls Elementary School- “Building music readiness through literature”

Glenna Kite-Sharp Academy- “Keep reading!”

Lindsey Sexton-Southcrest Christian School- “STEMulation for Science classes”

Pat Hightower-Spur Elementary School- “Who was here?”

Tiffany Rocha-Upland Heights Elementary School- “Creating STEMineers in 2nd grade”

Tracey King-Upland Heights Elementary School- “Bustin Boredom through Math Board Games”

Samantha Bigham- Westwind Elementary School- “Classroom environment improvements”

Secondary

Olie Hart-Abernathy ISD- “STEM Lab”

Beth Kitchens- All Saints Episcopal School- “I Wonder Station”

Kree Chambers- Evans Middle School- “Chambers classroom library books”

Gary Zacher- Hale Center High School- “IXL Membership for Freshmen Class”

Beth Goodnight-Kingdom Preparatory Academy- “Hands on Equations”

Alicia Ball-Kingdom Preparatory Academy- “Caesar’s Greatest Hits on the Big Screen”

Merribeth Henry- Levelland High School- “Extracting DNA and Altering Gene Expression Labs”

Erik Arreola- Lubbock High School- “Extempore License Purchase”

Elizabeth Howard- Mullin ISD Garza County Regional Juvenile Center Campus- “Galaxy Tablets”

Sara Roberts- Roosevelt High School- “Graphing Calculators”

Kris Stecklein-Sharp Academy- “Interactive/Hands-on educational tools for Geography”

Latasha Melcher-Slaton Junior High School- “Social Studies Success Resource Bundle”

Kensley Peck- Smyer ISD- “Set Pieces”

Milene de Farias- Southcrest Christian School- “STEM @ Space Exploration with Hands-on Challenges”

Jessica Tatum- Southcrest Christian School- “Skills, Drills, and a Will to Win in Life”

Laura Wilbanks- Southcrest Christian School- “The Good Life: Promoting care of all living things”

Randal Ramirez- Sundown ISD-”The Lightening Thief Musical”

Sarah Descamps- Tahoka Middle School- “Graphic Novel Interpretations of Classic Literature”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Community foundation of West Texas