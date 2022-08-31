Local Listings
Girl, 14, charged with arson for starting Walmart fire, police say

Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.
Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.(Peachtree City Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46/Gray News) – A 14-year-old girl in Georgia was charged with arson after being accused of setting a fire inside Walmart.

The Peachtree City Police Department believes the teen intentionally started a fire in the paper goods aisle of the store, WGCL reports.

According to police, officers executed a search warrant at the 14-year-old’s home, where they said she admitted to starting the fire.

Investigators said the girl stated no motive behind setting the fire. It was said to be her impulsive decision.

Authorities said the fire was set around 7:20 p.m. Aug. 24. It took firefighters throughout the night to get the fire under control. It was finally extinguished around 4 a.m. the following day.

Although the store’s sprinkler system functioned as designed, the store suffered extensive damage to the interior and the roof.

Three Peachtree City police officers who evacuated the store had to be treated for smoke inhalation, but no one was seriously injured.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

