Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School. (WTVG)
By Delaney Ruth and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) – Elizabeth Jacobsen, 14, was set to start her freshman year, but now her family is making plans to honor her memory after she was electrocuted by touching a downed power line.

According to Monroe police detectives, Jacobsen was walking with a friend in her backyard when they believed they could “smell a bonfire.”

“My daughter thought that it was a twig on the ground and went to go pick it up and 13,800 volts went through her body. It was a wire no smaller than a charger cord,” Elizabeth’s mother, Marthajean Hunter told WTVG.

The teen was still touching the wire when emergency crews arrived, but rescue workers couldn’t help her until the power was disconnected. By then, it was too late.

“I watched her take her last breath, which was not easy. I just wanted to rip that wire off of her,” Hunter said, adding that she feels numb.

Hunter said her daughter wanted to be a police officer. Elizabeth like to give to others and will continue to do so by donating some of her organs.

“I’m wishing this was just a very horrific nightmare, but I know it’s not,” Hunter said while clutching one of the last things her daughter touched – Elizabeth’s beloved “Sofia the First” blanket.

DTE Energy is covering the costs of Elizabeth’s funeral.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Friday,...
Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that left one person injured.
Multiple crashes involving 10 vehicles on Idalou Hwy. result in injuries
Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties,...
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
Thirteen defendants involved in the $27 million Novus healthcare fraud have been sentenced to a...
13 sentenced to federal prison following $27 million healthcare fraud
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

FILE - A forest along NM518 in Mora County, N.M, is scorched by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak...
New Mexico wildfires leave Las Vegas facing water shortage
A Missouri man had the 18th birthday of a lifetime, but it didn’t start that way: “He just...
Home run ball at Royals game taken from man’s glove on 18th birthday
Cotton plants grow in a field while a dust storm blows ahead of a late summer thunderstorm on...
Texas’ cotton industry is facing its worst harvest in years — costing the state more than $2 billion
Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.
Girl, 14, charged with arson for starting Walmart fire, police say
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field