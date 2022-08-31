Lubbock Police Department issues warning about game day car break-ins

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Texas Tech football is starting up this weekend, many tourists will be coming to Lubbock and may be leaving valuables in unattended cars for hours at a time.

The Lubbock Police Department is urging citizens to take precautions when parking near Jones AT&T Stadium.

Lieutenant Brady Cross says the influx of people presents some special challenges on game day, especially with visitors parking on the street and in nearby neighborhoods.

While you’re inside cheering for the Red Raiders in the Jones, Cross says thieves may be pulling on car handles looking for valuables. Lubbock police are considering assigning officers specifically to the parking lots to try and prevent break-ins.

”Recently our criminal investigator’s division, the command staff there has asked some of our crime analysts to pull numbers on home weekend games versus away weekend games. We are looking for increases in vehicle burglaries or auto theft.” Cross said.

While most car burglaries do not happen in the middle of the day, anything expensive left in a vehicle can catch a thief’s eye. Cross says he encourages people to leave those valuables at home.

Cross said, “We put out a reminder and encourage people to follow us on Twitter. It is just a reminder to go out and check your vehicle to make sure that it’s locked and make sure valuables aren’t left in there.”

While break-ins are the last thing on your mind during game days, just remember these tips. Take or hide valuables, lock your car, and park in a well-lit area to avoid the hassle of break-ins altogether.

