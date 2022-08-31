Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Lubbock Police Department issues warning about game day car break-ins

Broken glass in street from car break-in
Broken glass in street from car break-in(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Texas Tech football is starting up this weekend, many tourists will be coming to Lubbock and may be leaving valuables in unattended cars for hours at a time.

The Lubbock Police Department is urging citizens to take precautions when parking near Jones AT&T Stadium.

Lieutenant Brady Cross says the influx of people presents some special challenges on game day, especially with visitors parking on the street and in nearby neighborhoods.

While you’re inside cheering for the Red Raiders in the Jones, Cross says thieves may be pulling on car handles looking for valuables. Lubbock police are considering assigning officers specifically to the parking lots to try and prevent break-ins.

”Recently our criminal investigator’s division, the command staff there has asked some of our crime analysts to pull numbers on home weekend games versus away weekend games. We are looking for increases in vehicle burglaries or auto theft.” Cross said.

While most car burglaries do not happen in the middle of the day, anything expensive left in a vehicle can catch a thief’s eye. Cross says he encourages people to leave those valuables at home.

Cross said, “We put out a reminder and encourage people to follow us on Twitter. It is just a reminder to go out and check your vehicle to make sure that it’s locked and make sure valuables aren’t left in there.”

While break-ins are the last thing on your mind during game days, just remember these tips. Take or hide valuables, lock your car, and park in a well-lit area to avoid the hassle of break-ins altogether.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Friday,...
Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that left one person injured.
Multiple crashes involving 10 vehicles on Idalou Hwy. result in injuries
Thirteen defendants involved in the $27 million Novus healthcare fraud have been sentenced to a...
13 sentenced to federal prison following $27 million healthcare fraud
Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties,...
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
Xavier Perez, 26
Central Lubbock police chase ends in arrest

Latest News

Four serious injuries are reported
UPDATED: Police confirm one dead, three seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
Texas Tech museum cactus exhibit art work
Texas Tech Museum launching cactus-themed exhibit before Saturday home game
In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
United States obtains warrants for seizure f $45 million airplane owned by Russian energy company PJSC LUKOIL
Texas DPS
DPS offers safety tips ahead of Labor Day holiday