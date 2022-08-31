Minor retains No. 3 jersey following strong camp

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said this summer that the No. 3 jersey would be a “coveted” number for the Red Raiders. It’d stand for the player who resembles all the qualities of The Brand in being the “toughest, hardest-working, most-competitive team in the country.”

Additionally, it’d be the perfect way to honor the legacy of the late Luke Siegel, who passed in August 2021 after inspiring countless others across the nation with his fighting spirit in the wake of a golf-cart accident. The No. 3 represented Luke’s favorite number.

After more than 20 preseason practices, McGuire has his winner in the same Red Raider who wore the number at the start of camp – sophomore defensive back Kobee Minor.

“Talk about someone who has taken his game to a new level, that’s Kobee Minor,” McGuire said. “We were very honest with Kobee this summer and said ‘you’re going to have to fight to keep that number’ and that’s what he did. That type of fight defined Luke Siegel, so, in a way, it’s almost perfect that Kobee honors his memory this season. I’m very proud of Kobee and what he’s done to make this team better.”

Minor, who enters his third season as a Red Raider this fall, solidified his spot in the two-deep with a strong preseason camp as he’ll head into Saturday’s opener against Murray State as the backup to Adrian Frye at cornerback. He switched to the No. 3 jersey starting with his 2021 redshirt freshman season.

A native of Lake Dallas, Texas, Minor appeared in 10 games as a key backup in the secondary a year ago, while also contributing on special teams. He was previously the District 7-5A Most Valuable All-Purpose Player as a senior at Lake Dallas High School in 2019, ranking among the top two-way players in the state of Texas.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday evening between the Red Raiders and Murray State as tickets are still available by contacting the Texas Tech Ticket office at 806-742-TECH or by visiting the online ticket portal at TexasTech.com.

For more information on Luke Siegel and his inspiring story, please visit www.teamlukehopeforminds.org.

