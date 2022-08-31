Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – Country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Police said Bell was found in Tucson Monday, KOLD reports. His cause of death has not been reported.

The 32-year-old country artist went missing Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Saving Country Music.

According to the singer-songwriter’s verified Facebook page, he’s from Cody, Wy.

Bell released his self-titled album debut in 2012 and another in 2014 called “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Police say the investigation into his disappearance and death is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Friday,...
Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that left one person injured.
Multiple crashes involving 10 vehicles on Idalou Hwy. result in injuries
Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties,...
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
Thirteen defendants involved in the $27 million Novus healthcare fraud have been sentenced to a...
13 sentenced to federal prison following $27 million healthcare fraud
monkeypox
Person with monkeypox dies in Texas

Latest News

A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue today across the South Plains and Low...
South Plains heavy rain potential continues
Xavier Perez, 26
Central Lubbock police chase ends in arrest
People watch as the USS Texas is moved from the dock Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in La Porte,...
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs