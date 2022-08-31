NWS issues Flash Flood warning for Lubbock, Hockley, Crosby counties

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Crosby County, East Central Hockley County, and Lubbock County until 3 PM.

At 12:58 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. *

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lubbock, Slaton, Abernathy, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon, Downtown Lubbock, Lubbock International Airport, Texas Tech University, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Woodrow, Slide, Reese Center, New Deal, Buffalo Springs and Lubbock Science Spectrum.

Levelland Hockley County Emergency Management: Significant Roadway flooding on most highways and FM roads in Hockley County. FM 597 between Hwy 385 & Anton has several areas under water. FM 1585 near Nightingale Rd underwater with a strong current moving across the highway. Hazardous driving conditions and roadway flooding will continue to increase as we have several thunderstorm cells moving through the region.

Flash Flood Warning including Lubbock TX, Slaton TX and Wolfforth TX until 3:00 PM CDT

