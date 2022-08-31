One seriously injured after car crashes into tree in North Lubbock
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into a tree in North Lubbock Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the wreck near I-27 and Yucca Lane around 1:30 p.m.
Avoid the area if possible. No additional details have been released at this time.
