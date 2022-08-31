One seriously injured after car crashes into tree in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into a tree in North Lubbock Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the wreck near I-27 and Yucca Lane around 1:30 p.m.

Avoid the area if possible. No additional details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

