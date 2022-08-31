Local Listings
Overcrowding prompts Texas jails to transfer hundreds of inmates to South Plains

Garza County Judge Lee Norman Forms Contracts To Keep Prison Up and Running
By Michael Cantu
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Deals have been made with Post’s Giles W. Dalby Facility to house inmates from Tarrant and Harris counties.

Lee Norman, the Garza County judge, confirmed the move and said current facilities in Post would provide adequate space for about 1,000 inmates.

Totaling $43 million, county commissioners from both counties solidified deals on Tuesday, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram and The Houston Chronicle.

There will be 432 inmates coming from Tarrant County, according to The Star-Telegram. That is through an $18 million contract with the Dalby Facility.

In Harris County, it was a $25 million deal for nearly 600 inmates who are already housed in a private Louisiana jail because there is no room in the Houston facility, according to The Chronicle.

County commissioners from both counties cite overcrowding and insufficient staffing as the reason for the transfers. However, in Tarrant County some planned maintenance is also contributing to the issues.

In early May it was announced the Dalby facility was to be turned back into a county jail.

About 10 years prior to that it was a private federal prison facility. However, it was announced in February that a contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons would not be extended.

Judge Norman said moves could start to take place around the Oct. 1 timeframe.

