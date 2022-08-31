Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcyclist involved in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25 has died from his injuries.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit continues to investigate the crash in east Lubbock. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Idalou Road at 7:15 p.m. on August 25th.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the driver of a Chevrolet pick-up, 84-year-old Elijah Austin, was traveling eastbound in the 1600 block of East 16th Street and stopped at a stop sign at the Idalou Road intersection. The driver of a Yamaha motorcycle, 31-year-old Justin Norman, was traveling southwest in the 2000 block of Idalou Road when the Chevrolet pick-up left its stopped position and entered the intersection, colliding with the Yamaha motorcycle.

Norman was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with life-threatening injuries.

On August 30, Norman succumbed to his injuries sustained in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department.