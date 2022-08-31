Local Listings
UPDATED: Police confirm one dead, three seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana

Four serious injuries are reported
Four serious injuries are reported(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and LFR are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a truck at 114th and Indiana.

The crash happened at around 4:54 p.m. The Lubbock Police desk has confirmed that one person has been killed and three others are reported as having serious injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing

