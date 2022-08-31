Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

South Plains heavy rain potential continues

By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue today across the South Plains and Low Rolling Plains. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall are, again, likely.

Rain was, again, widespread yesterday. Some spots picked up around an additional inch of rainfall. You’ll find area rain totals at the end of this post.

Temperatures today will peak a good ten degrees below the average for the end of August.
Temperatures today will peak a good ten degrees below the average for the end of August.(KCBD First Alert)

Today’s weather pattern is much like yesterday. It will be generally cloudy with spotty, mostly light rain showers through late morning. Thunderstorms will enter the mix by midday.

While severe weather is not anticipated, some of today’s scattered storms may produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. In addition to rain and lightning, you may encounter low visibility in heavy rain and areas of flooding.

Activity will gradually weaken around sunset, but spotty showers may linger through the night.

Patchy fog may form tonight. Areas of low visibility in fog are possible into tomorrow morning.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue today across the South Plains and Low...
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue today across the South Plains and Low Rolling Plains. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall are, again, likely.(KCBD First Alert)

Spotty showers and a few thundershowers are likely in the area tomorrow. However, as drier air moves in, rain chances will be decreasing from north to south.

Rain is not expected Friday. The chance, of course, is not zero. I put your chance of rain at no more than ten percent.

Spotty thunderstorms are possible this Labor Day Weekend. Your chance of rain is slight and mostly from mid-afternoon through early evening.

Temperatures today will peak a good ten degrees below the average for the end of August.

Highs in the 80s are forecast through the holiday weekend. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Some spots missed out, some spots were drenched. Estimated rainfall for the 24 hours ending at...
Some spots missed out, some spots were drenched. Estimated rainfall for the 24 hours ending at 9 AM Wednesday.(KCBD First Alert)

Rainfall Reports

Rain Totals from 8:30 AM Tuesday to 8:30 AM Wednesday:

1.25 Wolfforth

1.06 Sundown

0.92 Levelland

0.83 Lubbock Southeast

0.68 Spur

0.63 New Home

0.50 Plains

0.50 Welch

0.46 Anton

0.44 Amherst

0.44 Slaton

0.40 O’Donnell

0.38 Northfield

0.37 Tatum

0.35 New Deal

0.33 Brownfield

0.33 Morton

0.29 Dora

0.28 Lubbock Northwest

0.27 Seagraves

0.26 Seminole

0.24 White River Lake

0.23 Olton

0.22 Fluvanna

0.21 Smyer

0.19 Graham

0.19 Hackberry

0.19 Tahoka

0.18 Roaring Springs

0.17 Lamesa

0.14 Lake Alan Henry

0.14 Post

0.14 Rotan

0.13 Denver City

0.12 Estelline

0.11 Floydada

0.10 Aiken

0.09 Reese Center

0.08 McAdoo

0.08 Snyder SSW

0.07 Earth

0.06 Ralls

0.06 Snyder

0.06 South Plains 3ENE

0.04 Muleshoe

0.03 Childress

0.02 Guthrie

0.02 Paducah

0.01 Gail

0.01 Happy

0.01 Jayton

0.01 Memphis

0.01 Plainview

0.01 Vigo Park

Source: National Weather Service Lubbock and the TTU West Texas Mesonet

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Friday,...
Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that left one person injured.
Multiple crashes involving 10 vehicles on Idalou Hwy. result in injuries
Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties,...
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
Thirteen defendants involved in the $27 million Novus healthcare fraud have been sentenced to a...
13 sentenced to federal prison following $27 million healthcare fraud
monkeypox
Person with monkeypox dies in Texas

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - 08/31/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, Aug. 31
Weather forecast for the next four days
Rain still possible in the coming days
Conditions favor additional storms, and rain, through tomorrow night. The most active time is...
South Plains rain totals, and more rain
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 08/30/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, Aug. 30