South Plains heavy rain potential continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue today across the South Plains and Low Rolling Plains. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall are, again, likely.

Rain was, again, widespread yesterday. Some spots picked up around an additional inch of rainfall. You’ll find area rain totals at the end of this post.

Temperatures today will peak a good ten degrees below the average for the end of August. (KCBD First Alert)

Today’s weather pattern is much like yesterday. It will be generally cloudy with spotty, mostly light rain showers through late morning. Thunderstorms will enter the mix by midday.

While severe weather is not anticipated, some of today’s scattered storms may produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. In addition to rain and lightning, you may encounter low visibility in heavy rain and areas of flooding.

Activity will gradually weaken around sunset, but spotty showers may linger through the night.

Patchy fog may form tonight. Areas of low visibility in fog are possible into tomorrow morning.

Spotty showers and a few thundershowers are likely in the area tomorrow. However, as drier air moves in, rain chances will be decreasing from north to south.

Rain is not expected Friday. The chance, of course, is not zero. I put your chance of rain at no more than ten percent.

Spotty thunderstorms are possible this Labor Day Weekend. Your chance of rain is slight and mostly from mid-afternoon through early evening.

Highs in the 80s are forecast through the holiday weekend. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Some spots missed out, some spots were drenched. Estimated rainfall for the 24 hours ending at 9 AM Wednesday. (KCBD First Alert)

Rainfall Reports

Rain Totals from 8:30 AM Tuesday to 8:30 AM Wednesday:

1.25 Wolfforth

1.06 Sundown

0.92 Levelland

0.83 Lubbock Southeast

0.68 Spur

0.63 New Home

0.50 Plains

0.50 Welch

0.46 Anton

0.44 Amherst

0.44 Slaton

0.40 O’Donnell

0.38 Northfield

0.37 Tatum

0.35 New Deal

0.33 Brownfield

0.33 Morton

0.29 Dora

0.28 Lubbock Northwest

0.27 Seagraves

0.26 Seminole

0.24 White River Lake

0.23 Olton

0.22 Fluvanna

0.21 Smyer

0.19 Graham

0.19 Hackberry

0.19 Tahoka

0.18 Roaring Springs

0.17 Lamesa

0.14 Lake Alan Henry

0.14 Post

0.14 Rotan

0.13 Denver City

0.12 Estelline

0.11 Floydada

0.10 Aiken

0.09 Reese Center

0.08 McAdoo

0.08 Snyder SSW

0.07 Earth

0.06 Ralls

0.06 Snyder

0.06 South Plains 3ENE

0.04 Muleshoe

0.03 Childress

0.02 Guthrie

0.02 Paducah

0.01 Gail

0.01 Happy

0.01 Jayton

0.01 Memphis

0.01 Plainview

0.01 Vigo Park

Source: National Weather Service Lubbock and the TTU West Texas Mesonet

