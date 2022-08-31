Special ingredient for 50 Yard Line blueberry muffins sold at Whisk’d comes with the recipe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 50 Yard Line restaurant has been closed since 2019, and Lubbock residents who frequented the establishment on South Loop 289 knew about the famous blueberry muffins, cheese rolls and onion soup.

Along with the atmosphere, it was a Lubbock staple for 50 years where you could get a good steak and see more than 300 pieces of Texas Tech memorabilia.

In the past three years, there have been versions of the famous blueberry muffin recipe pop-up online - but there is only one true recipe.

One of the “secret” ingredients the recipe calls for is Butavan, which is a Buttery-Vanilla Flavor Enhancer. It can be used as a substitute for vanilla extract.

Butavan can be purchased at Whisk’d, which is on the southwest corner of 98th and Slide Road. We called the kitchen store to confirm the rumors - that they will give you a copy of the original recipe for the blueberry muffins when you buy the Butavan. Which would be a great gift this upcoming holiday season!

“Many recipes call for BUTAVAN directly, and inspired cooks and bakers will find it indispensable (and wonderful!) in all types of baked goodies, pancakes and waffles. Explore using it in other recipes as well, and when folks want to know what’s in your special recipe, we won’t tell if you won’t!” the Whisk’d website states.

We have searched the internet for the cheese roll and french onion soup recipes with no luck. Maybe there is someone out there with them who is willing to share!

