Texas Senator Ted Cruz celebrates federal recognition for Ports-to-Plains corridor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During his visit today, Senator Cruz focused on the economic impact Interstate 27 will have in the future. The Ports-to-Plains corridor will eventually run from Laredo to Canada, using I-27 as a stepping stone. Senator Cruz says that the whole state will reap the benefits.

“The construction alone is a $55 billion dollar project. It will produce 178,000 construction jobs many of which will be right here in the great state of Texas.” Senator Cruz said.

Getting the bill passed was the first step. Now TXDOT has to plan out and budget the construction. John Osborne, who serves as the chairman for Ports-to-Plains, says this federal investment will make the roads safer as well.

“And it makes it much more efficient for those trucks that are traveling on those roads, and we know that trucks are sometimes involved in accidents.” Said Osborne.

Osborn says it may also help bring tourists to Lubbock. When the corridor is finished it will be a straight shot through the Midwest right to the Hub City. The main goal remains the same though; move goods from the north to the south.

Senator Ted Cruz says, “Whether it is moving cotton, whether it is moving cattle, whether it is moving oil and gas, whether it is moving people, this ports-to-plains transit is incredibly important to the booming growth we are seeing in West Texas.”

The push for this expansion has been in the works for more than 25 years and the construction of the project will take even longer. However, Senator Ted Cruz and economic experts believe it will have a huge impact on West Texas trades and goods.

Lauren Garduno, President of Ports-to-Plains says, " It all involves Texas, but it also includes taking this corridor all the way up to Canada, so it is promoting trade with Canada and Mexico.”

So far, President Biden has signed off on the first leg of the trip, but authorization to complete the corridor will require action from future administrations.

