Texas Tech Museum launching cactus-themed exhibit before Saturday home game

The Texas Tech Museum will open its cactus exhibit this Saturday before the first home game
Texas Tech museum cactus exhibit art work
Texas Tech museum cactus exhibit art work(KCBD)
By Shania Jackson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On July 19, TCU Coach Bryan Carrington tweeted about the NIL scholarship deal that the Matador Club provided for Texas Tech football players.

TCU coach Bryan Carrrington tweet about cactus'
TCU coach Bryan Carrrington tweet about cactus'(Heartland College Sports)

Tech fans took this comment and ran with it. They were using cactus emojis in every way they could.

Laura Ray is the Communications and Marketing Manager for the Texas Tech Museum. She said the Red Raider community’s response to this tweet is what inspired the exhibit.

“And then it got me thinking, well, we should really just do our own exhibition. And then it’s kind of just built from there, where we decided that we could curate a really great local artist collection of cactus artwork,” Ray said. “And so from there, it really just took off, truly. And it’s worked out really well.”

The exhibit will feature 10 different Lubbock artists. Some of them have multiple pieces in the exhibit.

“The only requirement that we gave to the artist is that for it to have cactus in it; we didn’t really give any other guidance to it other than we would like it to have cactus and then let them do whatever they felt they wanted to,” Ray said.

There will be a variety of artwork in the exhibit.

“And so you’ll see different mediums... We have acrylic on canvas, we have digital, we have more 3D. So we have several different styles of cactus,” Ray said.

The exhibit opens this Saturday. The museum is hoping to have a large turnout before the first home game. It opens at 10 a.m. and admission is free. You can stop by and see the exhibit, park your car for free, and walk over to the football stadium.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

