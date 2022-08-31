Local Listings
Trump’s Truth Social still unavailable on Google Play

Google said the Truth Social app isn't available from their Play app store.
Google said the Truth Social app isn't available from their Play app store.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - Truth Social, the social network supported by former President Donald Trump, is still unavailable on Google’s Android app store.

The Twitter-like app is preferred by many Trump supporters, but Google said it doesn’t reach the company’s Play store standards.

Although Truth Social has been available for preorder on the Google Play store for nearly a month, it hasn’t been officially released, though it is available from Apple’s app store.

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes said in a recent interview that they’re still waiting for approval from Google Play.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

