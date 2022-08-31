Vandals destroy years of work by hacking 15 trees at McCullough park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are looking for the vandals that destroyed a row of trees in a City park last week, ruining years of hard work from employees and volunteers.

After receiving a tip, the City’s Parks and Recreation Department found 15 trees hacked in half at McCullough Park Thursday morning. Anahi Delgado, communications specialist for the department, says it looks like someone or a group of people took an axe or machete to 13 cottonwoods and 2 pines. She says it’s extremely disappointing after all the work that went into planting and caring for them.

“It was a community effort. People would come out to the lake for some water to water our trees. Lubbock was going through a drought the first year. And yeah, it was really great to see the community helping out in the growth of the trees. So we’re really disappointed that someone took the time to do this maliciously,” she said.

The trees were planted in February 2020, but Parks Department volunteer, Rob Lee, says projects like this began almost 20 years ago. The U. S. Fish and Wildlife Services donated the trees from its Buffalo Lake National Wildlife Refuge.

“This project was two and a half years of getting to where it is right now and in about 30 minutes in one night it was just almost completely destroyed,” Lee said.

He brought the trees to Lubbock and volunteers with the Llano Estacado Audubon Society, the Windrider Disc Golf Club, and city employees, working to plant and take care of them.

“This would have been their third growing season, and it was by far their best one. They were, they were growing, they were green, lush and it’s just really disappointing,” Lee said.

The City has already replanted some of the trees, several others are small stumps now. Lee says some could grow back, but it could take six to eight years for them to get back to what they were.

The City filed a police report and wants answers. Jose Salazar, a foreman for this district, played an integral role in nurturing these trees.

“I just hope it benefited him, I hope he’s happy with what he’s done, you know? Because he just took away a lot of these trees, a lot of oxygen in the air, it could have been a shade, you know, like I said to someone that wanted to just come over and have a picnic or something, and he just took that away. It’s a shame, you know, this costs us money and the City money,” Salazar said.

Lieutenant Brady Cross, with the Lubbock Police Department, says the approximate valued damage, in this case, is $7,500. That makes this crime a state jail felony and could mean up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Cross says information leading to an arrest or prosecution could make you eligible for reward money.

“Sometimes we tout Crime Line rewards for a person’s crimes and homicides, but property crimes are important as well, and they affect a lot of people in the city. And so, that’s something we’ve made a point to try and push and let people know,” Cross said.

Lee says hopes the vandals are found so someone can help redirect their energy.

“If you did this, or you know somebody, just dial 311 and ask to speak to Parks and they can put you in touch with somebody to help you do something positive instead of something negative,” Lee said.

He says this doesn’t stop the positive things from happening and there are already plans in place to plant more trees this winter.

If you know anything about what happened, call Crime Line at (806)741-1000. You can also call Detective Davis at (806)775-2435.

