Wednesday morning top stories: Trees vandalized at McCullough Park

Trees vandalized at McCullough Park

Lubbock police are looking for the vandals who destroyed 15 trees and McCullough park near 88th and Flint

Those responsible could face up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000

Read more here: Vandals destroy years of work by hacking 15 trees at McCullough park

Former Soviet Union leader dies at 91

Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died

He is credited with helping to end the Cold War, reach and arms deal with the U.S. and open Russia to cultural and economic ties

Read more about his life here: Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91

Pres. Biden declares emergency in Jackson, MS as water crisis continues

The city has been without water for weeks after flooding overwhelmed the main water treatment plant

The state is working to distribute water to more than 150,000 people

Details here: Jackson, Miss., loses water service amid flooding; state to distribute water

