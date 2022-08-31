Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Yoakum County kicks off 26th Annual Watermelon Round-Up Sat. Sept. 3

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Yoakum County will kick off its 26th annual Watermelon Round-Up Saturday, Sept. 3

The annual festival brings in people from miles around equip with fun, arts, crafts, food and entertainment. The Watermelon Round-Up is located in the heart of Plains near Highway 62/82.

Guests can come enjoy live music all day and a petting zoo.

Admission is free. All proceeds will support the arts in Yoakum County.

For more info visit https://www.facebook.com/YoakumCountyWatermelonRoundUp or email questions to karenred4444@gmail.com

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Friday,...
Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that left one person injured.
Multiple crashes involving 10 vehicles on Idalou Hwy. result in injuries
Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties,...
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
Thirteen defendants involved in the $27 million Novus healthcare fraud have been sentenced to a...
13 sentenced to federal prison following $27 million healthcare fraud
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

Noon Notebook: 26th Annual Watermelon Round-Up
Noon Notebook: 26th Annual Watermelon Round-Up
The Buddy Holly Center is gearing up to celebrate the 86th Birthday of music legend and Lubbock...
Buddy Holly Center to celebrate 86th birthday of Buddy Holly
Source: KJTV Video
United Family supports local nonprofits through Jacky Pierce Charity Classic
Source: KJTV Video
Voice of Hope receives donation from Food Trucks for a Cause