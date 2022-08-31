Yoakum County kicks off 26th Annual Watermelon Round-Up Sat. Sept. 3

YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Yoakum County will kick off its 26th annual Watermelon Round-Up Saturday, Sept. 3

The annual festival brings in people from miles around equip with fun, arts, crafts, food and entertainment. The Watermelon Round-Up is located in the heart of Plains near Highway 62/82.

Guests can come enjoy live music all day and a petting zoo.

Admission is free. All proceeds will support the arts in Yoakum County.

For more info visit https://www.facebook.com/YoakumCountyWatermelonRoundUp or email questions to karenred4444@gmail.com

