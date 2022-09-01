1 injured in collision with Lubbock County sheriff’s deputy at 19th & Upland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has suffered moderate injuries in a crash involving a Lubbock County sheriff’s deputy.

The call for the two-vehicle crash around 6 p.m. Thursday evening from 19th & Upland.

Westbound lanes are closed at Upland with one lane open eastbound.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

