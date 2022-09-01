1 injured in collision with Lubbock County sheriff’s deputy at 19th & Upland
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has suffered moderate injuries in a crash involving a Lubbock County sheriff’s deputy.
The call for the two-vehicle crash around 6 p.m. Thursday evening from 19th & Upland.
Westbound lanes are closed at Upland with one lane open eastbound.
We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.