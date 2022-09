LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to an incident where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 2:46 p.m. near 47th and Avenue Q.

Police confirm that the pedestrian was on a bicycle when they were hit. The victim was transported to UMC with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

