9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock

One person is dead and three seriously injured after a crash near 114th and Indiana(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A nine-year-old boy and his mother were killed in a crash in South Lubbock Wednesday evening.

Just before 5:00 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of 114th and Indiana for a crash with injuries.

Police say nine-year-old Conrad Thomlinson was found dead at the scene. 44-year-old Joni Smith was taken to UMC with serious injuries. She died at the hospital.

Investigators say a pickup truck driven by 31-year-old Jordan Merchant crashed into Smith at the intersection after she was trying to turn west onto 114th Street.

An 11 year-old and three-year-old, who were also passengers in Smith’s car, were also taken to UMC with serious injuries.

All occupants in both vehicles were properly restrained. No arrests have been made at this time.

