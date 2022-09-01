Administrators looking to rehire jail staff before inmates return to Dalby facility in Post

POST, Texas (KCBD) - Some jail workers may be getting their jobs back as inmates are set to return to the Dalby Correctional Facility in Post.

Work is underway to re-staff the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility in Post. The former federal prison is now transitioning to a jail facility because a federal contract expired earlier this year.

Now, it’s been reclassified so it can hold inmates from jails around the state that have no room.

But the main message for residents around Post: check back in and you could get your job back.

“It hits them hard, obviously, when there’s two breadwinners, maybe, in that same family,” Garza County Judge Lee Norman said. “(Management & Training Corporation) is calling them back first, asking them if they would come back to work for us.”

Earlier in the week, it was announced that deals had been cut with jails in Harris and Tarrant counties to house around 1,000 inmates.

“So there is a real need in the State of Texas for beds at this time,” Norman said.

Since word came to Garza County in February that the Federal Bureau of Prisons was not going to renew its contract with the Dalby facility, Norman and others have tried to figure out how to save those jobs.

“What’s quite interesting is in our conversations with our representative and senator, I haven’t ever called anyone and said we have beds,” Norman said. “People were calling us.”

Aside from the impact on families, the contract ending also came with a large price tag for the city, as Post lost out on water sales, trash pick up and other services.

“It was going to upwards of $1 million a year hit to the City of Post,” Norman said.

Today, the skeleton crew that is left at the Dalby facility is tidying up inside, getting ready for upcoming inspections that are needed before they can get an official OK.

The judge said his hope is to start taking inmates around October.

“We have the contracts signed with all the parties. That’s the good news,” Norman said.

